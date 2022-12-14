ATTLEBORO -- The city council has decided to schedule the mayoral special election for Feb. 28.
The decision came on a 9-0 vote Tuesday night.
Council President Jay DiLisio and Councilor Cathleen DeSimone, both candidates for the office, recused themselves and did not vote or participate in the discussion.
The third candidate for the office is former councilor John Davis.
The ordinance committee set a date of Feb. 7 last week, but information from the election commission required the special election to be extended at least two weeks.
The council ended up extending it for three weeks because Feb. 21 is school vacation week and many people will not be in town.
“School vacation is not a good time for parents,” vice chair of the ordinance committee Diana Holmes said.
The date of Feb. 7 was set by the ordinance committee because it was eight weeks from Dec. 13, the day of the final vote.
The election commission said it needed at least eight to nine weeks to set up the special election.
However in the intervening week the commission discovered that there’s a state law that requires a two-week interval between the time nomination papers are submitted to the election office and the time that they are submitted to the city clerk.
That two-week interval automatically extended the election to at least Feb. 21, but that date was amended by Holmes to the 28th on an 8-1 vote.
Holmes took swipe at Mayor Paul Heroux, who accused some members of the council of unethically trying to give DiLisio an advantage over the mayor's candidate, DeSimone.
DiLisio would become acting mayor on Jan. 4 the day Heroux’s resignation takes effect.
He would not have full mayoral powers, but Heroux argued that DiLisio would get an advantage in “headlines” the longer he was acting mayor.
Holmes rejected the accusation.
“This body has done everything in its power to push for the earliest possible date,” she said. “We’ve tried to move it along as quickly as possible. We’ve done everything ethically.”
The date of Feb. 28 won immediate support from a number of councilors.
“I think the 28th is the way to go,” councilor Peter Blais said. “It will give the candidates time to do their thing.”
Councilor Richard Conti said it will give voters more time to contemplate the differences in the candidates.
“This is a very important election,” he said. “I like the 28th. It’s the most reasonable. It gives the maximum amount of time for a decision.”
Councilor Ty Waterman said it will give the candidates more opportunity to meet with voters.
Councilor Michael Angelo agreed, indicating the voters may need some time to make up their minds.
“We’re lucky to have the three candidates we have,” he said. “It’s not going to be an easy decision for anyone. The 28th definitely works.”
Councilor Kelly Bennett said, “Either date is reasonable,”
Councilor Laura Dolan did not support the 28th initially, but did when the 21st was rejected, making the vote unanimous.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
