ATTLEBORO — While coronavirus has been dominating the news for the past year, contractors have been quietly forging ahead with construction of Attleboro’s new $260 million high school.
And it’s taking shape fast.
Project manager Steven Johnson of Consigli Construction told the school building committee last week the four-story, 476,425-square-foot building is 40 percent complete.
The building’s footprint is 5.16 acres and its facade, which runs parallel to Rathbun Willard Drive, is 670 feet long.
The new school is being erected to the right of the current high school as seen from the road.
Consigli is the general contractor, Skanska USA is the city’s project manager and Kaestle Boos Associates is the architectural firm.
Johnson said construction is on schedule to meet the June 2022 completion deadline.
Anjenette Kelso of Skanska said the project is on budget with about 44 percent of the cost, or $113,100,335, spent to date.
That leaves $146,817,845 to go.
The school is slated to open in September of 2022.
However the project won’t be complete when the doors open.
Demolition of the current high school and construction of athletic fields is not expected to be done until November of 2023.
As of now all structural steel is in place and the roof is complete except for some minor finishing.
Interior framing and drywall is being installed from the fourth story down.
Some work has advanced to the point on the fourth floor that cabinets and backpack/coat hooks are being installed in classrooms.
The exact price of the school $259,918,180, not including interest on the $126 million the city has to borrow to build it.
The city will contribute another $7.4 million from other sources bringing its total to $133.4 million
The interest is $242.1 million, making the grand total $375.5 million for the city.
The state is contributing $126.5 million.
