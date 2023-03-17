mayor swearing in 2023 3
Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone speaks after being sworn in March 11.

 DAVE DEMELIA / For The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone finished her first week on the job Friday, and she was pumped up.

“It flew by,” she said characterizing it as “good, busy and productive.”

