The area is home to many outdoor spaces, from Audubon properties to the over 700 acres managed by the Attleboro Land Trust. And, for the past few years, older residents have been able to explore the countless outdoor resources in their own backyard with the city’s Council on Aging hiking group.
The hiking group has been active since 2021. It is run by Juliet Teixeira, 68, an Attleboro resident who began volunteering with the COA that year, and is now a board member.
Teixeira was first asked to “lead a few hikes,” as she put it, by Sharon Rice, the former assistant director at the COA. “Coming out of COVID, the COA had basically shut down, and in 2021 they started up a lot of their programming again,” Teixeira said.
Two years later, what started as a few hikes has turned into a regular program for the COA, with hour-long hikes taking place once a week from April through November.
The group has hiked a number of trails, all close-by, including several beyond Attleboro, such as Cumberland Monastery in Rhode Island and Gammino Pond in Seekonk. While Teixeira tries to avoid steep inclines and other safety concerns, she does like a little bit of challenge, she said, so hikes typically include uneven surfaces and some hills.
Anywhere from 13 to 24 hikers participate per week, with an average age in the upper 70s.
“Some would say this is geared towards younger seniors. No. It’s geared towards active folks,” Teixeira said. “Just because you’re a senior doesn’t mean you can’t be active. I think our seniors are very active.”
Teixeira is not the only one pushing back against the stereotype of seniors, and senior centers, as inactive.
“Senior centers aren’t just playing bingo all day,” said Kelly Lee, director of the Attleboro COA. And it’s true — the COA offers a number of exercise programs in addition to the hiking group, including line dancing and chair yoga.
Jeannine Bellarosa, 84, participates in both the hiking group and an exercise class, Essentrics.
“It’s been proven that people that are social and are active live a bit longer, and I’d like to live longer,” she said.
Being social is a major aspect of the hiking group, in addition to the physical activity.
“It was my way to meet the people in this area,” Bellarosa said. “I like the people.”
Teixeira agreed. “A lot of friendships have been made.”
Not only that, but participants have the opportunity to see sites in Attleboro and the surrounding area that they may not have known about.
“To me, it’s also about exploring our backyard. A lot of people didn’t know about the trails we’ve gone on,” said Teixeira, who is also vice president of the Attleboro Land Trust and takes her hikers to a number of those properties.
“It’s been a lot of fun. We get our exercise, our socialization, people get to see new properties,” she said.
The Attleboro COA hiking group meets weekly, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, through September, and 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays starting in October.
A schedule of upcoming hikes and locations is released every two months. A hard copy is available at the COA, 25 South Main St., or visit the website, attleboroseniorcenter.com, or call the COA at 774-203-1906 for more information on the group and other COA programs.
