The area is home to many outdoor spaces, from Audubon properties to the over 700 acres managed by the Attleboro Land Trust. And, for the past few years, older residents have been able to explore the countless outdoor resources in their own backyard with the city’s Council on Aging hiking group.

The hiking group has been active since 2021. It is run by Juliet Teixeira, 68, an Attleboro resident who began volunteering with the COA that year, and is now a board member.

