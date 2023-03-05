Robert Edward Stoops was 19 when he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in Chicago in 1942.
He was one of the millions of the Greatest Generation who enlisted or were drafted to save the world from the tyranny and murderous regimes of Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan in the years 1939 to 1945.
And he was 21 when he found himself just off Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
This month he turns 100.
June 6, 1944, was the day the tide turned for the Nazis, and less than a year later, its evil regime had gone down in flames.
The surrender took place on May 8, 1945.
But there was much blood shed to achieve that victory.
At least 4,000 American, Canadian and British Commonwealth soldiers lost their lives June 6 on the beaches called Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah and Omaha.
Omaha was the bloodiest.
Americans alone suffered 2,000 casualties at Omaha, the most heavily defended.
But the operation, known as Operation Overlord, succeeded, and 156,000 soldiers were landed successfully in the invasion on that one day.
Thousands more were to follow.
The Americans, Canadians, British and others serving under the British flag, began the push into France to end the Nazi tyranny.
It was a push that would go all the way to Berlin and end in the suicide of Germany’s leader, the fuehrer — Adolf Hitler.
The Coast Guard, including Stoops’ 83-foot wooden Cutter 15, had been enlisted to help the U.S. Navy with its duties that day, which was to deliver thousands of soldiers to France to drive out the Nazis.
There were 29 other cutters and their job was to pick up survivors, or the many floating bodies.
Stoops will turn 100 on March 13.
And for someone of that age, his mind is sharp and his body is strong.
He was honored for his service at a birthday party by Attleboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars on Saturday.
Stoops, who hails from Indiana, lived quietly in Attleboro as a jewelry designer for a number of companies, including Josten’s, since 1969 and, like his fellow veterans of World War II, was humble, hard working and a family man.
His focus after the war was his family and providing for them.
Like other World War II veterans, he didn’t talk much about the war.
He and his late wife Marilyn who died in 2009, raised five children: Robert Jr.; Judy; Lorrie; Susan and Barbara.
He now lives at Hope Gardens, an apartment complex on Park Street.
Stoops said he avoids the limelight when he can, but acknowledged at the party he was happy.
“I’m enjoying this,” he said.
He gained his jewelry design skills at the Art Institute of Chicago and later took classes at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence after the war to further hone his skills, one of his daughters said.
State and local VFW and American Legion officials presented him with citations of praise and congratulation.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, presented him with citations from the state Senate and state House of Representatives.
Acting mayor Jay DiLisio and mayor-elect Cathleen DeSimone were there to offer him praise as well.
“Robert is the epitome of what the Greatest Generation is all about,” DiLisio said.
Gov. Maura Healey sent congratulations and a card signed by the White House staff was delivered to him.
What wasn’t delivered was a package from the National VFW, which somehow got delayed at an airport in Memphis, Tenn.
On March 13 there will likely be a family party of some sort to celebrate the new centenarian.
Turning 100 is no mean feat. And Stoops has excellent genes.
He recently passed his driver’s test which allows him to drive his car.
There was a loud cheer from the crowd of about 50 when that news was announced.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive in 2022.
That’s about 1%, and an estimated 180 die every day, which is no surprise because they are old and soon they’ll all be gone if the dying numbers are accurate.
So, it’s important to get their stories.
Stoops, a bosun in rank, was part of a crew on a Coast Guard cutter supporting naval operations on D-Day.
Needless to say, it came under heavy fire on June 6.
The mission of his and the 29 other cutters was to save lives.
They had to pick the dead and living out of the water.
During the first night, the ship was anchored near shore and shells exploded all around, Stoops said.
But because of the dark and no running lights, the Nazis were firing blindly.
The 30 cutters saved about 400 lives that day, according to one report.
After that, the cutters patrolled the seas to pick up sailors and soldiers whose ships had hit one of the many mines laid out in the waters off the coast.
One of the most horrific days for Stoops was Christmas Eve 1944.
A troopship was torpedoed and many died.
Here’s a short account, according to a memorial found online.
“A Belgium troopship S.S. Leopoldville had left the pier at Southampton, England, with over 2,000 American soldiers assigned to the 66th Infantry Division and crossed the English Channel to France.
Just 5-1/2 miles from its destination, Cherbourg, the Leopoldville was torpedoed and sunk by the German submarine U-486.
There were 763 American soldiers killed and the bodies of 493 were never recovered from the Channel’s frigid 48 degree waters.”
Stoops’ cutter was sent to pick up survivors and the dead. It was mostly the dead.
“I saw lots of bodies in the water,” Stoops said. “They were all dead. One thousand men in the water.”
The soldiers never got a chance to fight the enemy.
“They hadn’t been to Europe yet and they got torpedoed that close,” Stoops said.
He remembered it as a spooky sight.
“There was a current that kept 27 or 30 of them floating in a circle,” he said. “It was eerie. They just kept circling.”
Stoops’ job was to hook the dead with a long handled tool and bring them aboard.
One time he grazed the head of a soldier and the soldier raised his hands to show he was alive, so they got him out of the frigid water and took him to shore. The soldier survived.
The rest, Stoops said, were “stiff and white.”
The crew stacked the bodies on deck like cord-wood, he said.
That made Stoops feel bad.
It seems they should have been respected more, he said.
But what made him feel good was a return visit to Normandy he made with 13 of his family members in 2013 when he was 90.
When French citizens found out he was an American veteran who served at Normandy they came up to him and gave him a hug and a kiss.
And it was well deserved.
They had been rescued from evil and Stoops helped.