ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital is prohibiting visitors until further notice in the wake of coronavirus cases in one of its units.
“At this time we are investigating a COVID-19 cluster that involves three inpatients from the Balfour unit. Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the Balfour unit to new admissions and are not permitting any visitors to the hospital until further notice,” the hospital said.
“We are testing all patients and employees on this unit and are conducting contact tracing to identify others who will need to obtain a COVID-19 test,” the hospital said, adding it is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on the situation.
If someone is found to need testing due to a high risk exposure, the hospital said it will contact them directly to provide further guidance.
The hospital, like all other medical facilities in the state, banned visitors for months at the start of the pandemic until state regulations were eased.
“We understand that visits from family members and friends are an important part of the healing process. We have put the following restrictions in place to allow us to continue to provide excellent care while maintaining the safety of our patients, staff, and community,” the hospital said.
For the Emergency Department, no visitors are allowed but there can be one individual such as a parent, guardian, or healthcare proxy in certain situations.
For general inpatient care units, including the intensive care unit, no visitors are allowed at this time.
In specific circumstances, such as end of life care or a patient in need of a medical guardian/decision maker, you are advised to reach out to your loved ones care team for guidance.
In the event of the need for a family meeting for the discussion of medical decision-making, family members are asked to participate by phone from home.
For surgical day care, patients requiring sedation are allowed one visitor or escort, screened on arrival.
Patients in the Oncology/Infusion unit are allowed one visitor or escort, screened on arrival.
Only the birthing partner and a doula (if pre-approved) will be allowed in the Weber Maternity Unit.
Previously, patients were allowed one visitor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one visitor from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sturdymemorial.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.