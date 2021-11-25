ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Memorial Hospital doesn’t expect Gov. Charlie Baker's order requiring the state’s hospitals to reduce non-essential procedures to affect its operations and most of its services remain “open and accessible.”
“Sturdy Memorial supports the guidance put forth by the Baker Administration, as these steps will help healthcare systems manage capacity constraints and ensure acute beds continue to be available for patients in need,” the hospital said in statement released after the governor’s order was announced Tuesday. “We do not anticipate any significant changes at Sturdy Memorial as a result of the new guidance.”
Any hospital or hospital system facing limited capacity to care for patients is required to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures beginning Monday under the emergency order.
The guidance, developed by the administration and the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, was based on several factors including what officials described as critical staff shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Sturdy statement, the new order isn’t as strict as the shutdown of non-essential procedures at the height of the pandemic last year.
"Elective outpatient surgeries will continue as planned, while elective surgeries requiring admission to the hospital post-operatively will be reviewed by medical leaders at Sturdy to ensure essential scheduled surgeries, whose delay could lead to adverse outcomes for patients, are still performed in a timely manner,” Sturdy said.
The new statewide order was based on several factors including what officials described as critical staff shortages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to the loss of approximately 500 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds across the state. Other factors putting pressure on hospitals include the annual increases in hospitalization commonly seen during the period post-Thanksgiving through January.
“The current strain on hospital capacity is due to longer than average hospital stays and significant workforce shortages, separate and apart from the challenges brought on by COVID,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a press release.
The Department of Public Health defines non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures as procedures that are not medical emergencies.
In its statement, Sturdy said, “We are reminding patients that a vast majority of care services remain open and accessible. Individuals should continue their regular doctor’s visits, screenings and appointments with their specialists. We will continue to monitor our census daily and make the necessary updates in order to remain compliant with the new guidance and requirements.”
