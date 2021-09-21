ATTLEBORO — The city’s Wading River Water Treatment Plant in Mansfield will be shut down Thursday to find a solution to contamination caused by polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAs.
The plant was discovered to be out of compliance with new state standards for the chemicals in July, but was allowed to stay in operation because of very low risks to human health.
Risks develop only after long term use, Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel said.
In this case that would be a lifetime (70 years) of drinking at least two liters of water a day, she said.
Those risks are based on people who have underlying conditions of some kind or are physically vulnerable, Wunschel said.
With the city’s water supply higher than normal at the end of the summer due to more rain than usual, the decision was made to take the plant off line and begin the process of finding a system that will remove PFAs.
It’s likely some form of carbon filtration system will be used, Wunschel said.
She said a temporary fix could cost $1.2 million and a permanent solution anywhere from $10 million to $20 million.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he plans to use American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for the upgrades, which will take at least two years to put in place.
“I am going to be using millions of dollars of the ARPA money to pay for many of the water department upgrades, including this PFAs issue,” he said in an email. “By using ARPA, we won’t have to raise the water rate to pay for the upgrades. The time is takes to engineer a solution and then implement it is a couple of years.”
Heroux announced the problem in July.
At the time he emphasized that the quality of the water had not changed but the state’s standards for it had.
The new standard of 20 parts per trillion for a combination of 6 PFA compounds was established by the state in October 2020.
Wunschel said 20 parts per trillion is about the same as one drop of water in an Olympic-size swimming pool.
The Russell F. Tennant Water Treatment Facility on West Street remains in compliance with the new standard.
Heroux noted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a standard of 70 PPT for two of the PFA compounds.
He described the Massachusetts standard for PFAs as among the most stringent in the nation.
With the plant shut down some discoloration of the water may result.
A notification on the city website warned residents to “plan laundry activities accordingly.”
And it asked residents to avoid using chlorine bleach in their laundry.
The notice said “staff will flush hydrants as needed to help alleviate discolored water.”
Areas that may be affected are Lindsey Street, Kelley Boulevard, Pleasant Street, North Main Street, Holden Street and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Those who experience discolored water for longer than 24 hours are urged to contact the Water Department at 774-203-1850.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your patience,” the notice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.