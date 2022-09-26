wading river water treatment facility

 City of Attleboro website

ATTLEBORO -- The city's Wading River Water treatment plant in Mansfield will be shut down for the winter on Wednesday.

Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said it's no longer needed to boost the supply provided by the West Street water treatment plant for summer use.

