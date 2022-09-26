ATTLEBORO -- The city's Wading River Water treatment plant in Mansfield will be shut down for the winter on Wednesday.
Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said it's no longer needed to boost the supply provided by the West Street water treatment plant for summer use.
“Our reservoirs have recovered or mostly recovered,” she said. “The plant is no longer needed to meet demand.”
The plant was opened in July to help supply the 6.75 million gallons of water needed per day by the city during the summer despite the fact that the water it produces exceeds the new state limitation on PFAS (polyfluoroalkyls) which is 20 parts per trillion.
The plant was averaging in the 30 ppt to 40 ppt, Allen said.
The U.S. EPA limit is 70 ppt.
Meanwhile, the West Street water treatment plant remains well below the new state standard for PFAS in the water, coming in at about 7.4 ppt, Allen said.
Allen said the hope is a temporary filtration system will be installed at Wading River by the time the plant is needed next summer.
“We’re still hopeful that by late spring or early summer it will be in place,” she said. “The industry delays are really long right now. It’s not just us, it’s everyone. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”
Some people should not consume water which registers a level of PFAS more than 20 ppt, a post on the water department website said.
“When a water source contains PFAS at levels above 20 ppt, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection recommends consumers in a sensitive subgroup (pregnant or nursing women, infants and people diagnosed by their health care provider to have a compromised immune system), are advised not to consume, drink, or cook with water when the level of PFAS6 is above 20 ppt.”
In the meantime, as a result of the shutdown, some discoloration of the water may result, a press release said.
If discoloration in the water is noticed, clothes should not be washed.
The water department will flush hydrants as needed to help alleviate discolored water.
Areas that may be affected are Lindsey Street, Kelley Boulevard, Pleasant Street, North Main Street, Holden Street and surrounding neighborhoods.
Avoid using chlorine bleach in laundry during this time.
Anyone who experiences discolored water for longer than 24 hours should contact the water department at 774-203-1850.
