ATTLEBORO — Willow Tree Poultry Farm, the well-known city-based business, is recalling about 6,890 pounds of chicken salad due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.
The product may contain walnuts, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product labels, FSIS said.
The product, labeled as “Classic Chicken Salad,” may contain “White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” and was produced Sept. 2, 2020, the agency said.
The following product is subject to the recall: 15-ounce, clear, plastic containers labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat CHICKEN SALAD Classic” with a sell by date of Sept. 30 and a time stamp of 13:00 through 17:00 on the container’s cellophane lid. The product bears an establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The items were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.
The problem was discovered after the business received a customer complaint reporting walnuts and cranberries were in a container.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product, however anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, FSIS said.
Officials are concerned the product may be in retailers’ and consumers’ refrigerators. Retailers are urged not to sell the chicken salad and consumers are urged not to consume it. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, FSIS said.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alex Cekala, Willow Tree’s general manager, at ACekala@willowtreefarm.com or 508-951-8351.
Retail distribution lists are posted on the FSIS website: www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Willow Tree is located on South Main Street (Route 123) near the Seekonk line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.