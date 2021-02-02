ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro area was spared the heavy snowfall in other parts of the state but the long-lasting storm caused some school and other delays.
The snowfall in the area varied as much as it did in the rest of the state with 3.25 inches measured in Attleboro and 7.6 inches recorded to the north in Foxboro by Tuesday morning.
The area was in a band of weather between heavier snow in the north and western parts of the state, with colder temperatures and a zone of mostly rain on Cape Cod with temperatures above freezing.
The high temperature was 33 degrees Monday and the low was 21, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
But the heavy, wet snow resulted in calls Tuesday morning to police and fire officials to investigate low-hanging or downed power lines.
Despite the strong wind gusts Monday night, there were no widespread and lasting power failures as feared. There was a single outage in Foxboro Tuesday morning, according to National Grid.
And those hoping for an early spring may have their wishes dashed by Punxsutawney Phil. The Pennsylvania groundhog emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter, the Associated Press reported.
The Groundhog Day festivities at Gobbler’s Knob were shared virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. A member of Phil’s “inner circle” noted the uniqueness of the past year and another predicted a wonderful, bright spring.
“People have been referencing Groundhog Day. It has felt like at times we're all living the same day over and over again,” one of the members said. “Groundhog Day also shows us that the monotony ends. The cycle will be broken.”
The weather forced some local communities to delay the start of classes this morning.
There was a two-hour delay in Mansfield for in-person and remote classes. North Attleboro schools had remote classes only. Plainville schools were delayed an hour and Norfolk had remote classes only.
Courts in Attleboro, Taunton and Wrentham as well as the rest of the state opened one hour later.
The storm dumped three inches of snow in Mansfield, 3.5 inches next door in Norton, and four inches in Rehoboth.
The amounts were far less than the foot or more that fell in communities in western Massachusetts and north of Boston.
It was also far less than the “Snow Blitz” on Feb. 1-2 in 2015 when between a foot and two feet of snow fell on top of a foot of snow that fell in a storm Jan. 26-27, according to the National Weather Service.
On Wednesday, the forecast calls for a slight chance of snow with high temperatures near 35 degrees. The mercury will fall to 26 degrees at night.
It turns warmer and sunny on Thursday, with high temperatures near 38 degrees before dipping to around 20 degrees at night.
There is a chance of rain and snow on Friday morning before turning to rain with high temperatures near 44 degrees during the afternoon.
