An aide for U.S. Congressman Jake Auchincloss has been connected to a breach in security at the U.S. Capitol.
Staff members for “the Late Show with Stephen Colbert” arrested at the United States Capitol last week were let into the closed building by an aide for Auchincloss, D-Massachusetts, media reports said.
The CBS employees were unescorted and in the building after hours in an area where the January 6 committee was holding a hearing on last year's riots, the Capitol Police told the Associated Press.
The group had been requested to leave the building earlier in the day by the same police that made the arrests about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Colbert staffers, who had been denied credentials to cover the hearing, had entered the Capitol to interview Auchincloss and committee members Reps. Adam Schiff and Stephanie Murphy, Fox News said.
An Auchincloss aide was said to have believed the group had more interviews to conduct and let them back in the building.
Among the group were several Colbert producers and Robert Smigel, the voice of the puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
They were charged with unlawful entry of the Capitol, the Associated Press said.
The production team was at the Capitol to record a comedy segment featuring Triumph, CBS told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and prearranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” the Hollywood Reporter said. “After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”
Auchincloss couldn't be reached Monday for comment.