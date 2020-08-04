Jake Auchincloss, one of nine Democratic candidates competing to fill the seat in the 4th Congressional District being vacated by Rep. Joseph Kennedy III was, bashed by his opponents last week, but he got a big boost Friday with an endorsement from The Boston Globe. The district includes the Attleboro area.
“Ultimately, though, none of these (other eight) candidates have as much promise as Auchincloss,” the Globe said. “He’s best prepared to represent a district of haves and have nots in a time of crisis, and deserves the nod from Democrats on Sept. 1.”
His opponents have criticized the funding of his campaign by his family as well as comments he made in the past including one about burning the Koran.
“This was a sarcastic comment to point out how angry burning the American flag made me. This isn’t representative of my views, then or now,” Auchincloss said in a published report defending himself.
But fellow candidate Ihssane Leckey, a Muslim, condemned him for the comment made years ago, calling it “offensive” and “inexcusable” and calling for him to drop out of the race.
Another candidate, Ben Sigel, also called for Auchincloss to step down and condemned a letter Auchincloss wrote to the superintendent of Newton Schools about free speech in which he allegedly compared the Confederate Flag to the LGBTQ+ Flag and the Black Lives Matter banner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.