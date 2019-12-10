ATTLEBORO— Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat candidate for the 4th Congressional District called for "bold" action Monday in the wake of a report commissioned by the MBTA which said safety is not the agency's top priority.
“The MBTA is in crisis, and it’s going to take a bold, coordinated response from state and federal leaders to fix it,” he said in a press release. “As this report shows, the status quo isn’t just broken, it’s actually dangerous to residents.”
The report said a focus on budget cuts has “resulted in the inability to accomplish required maintenance and inspections.”
Last week, Auchincloss released a plan which included more federal funding “to reinvent transportation in Massachusetts.”
Auchincloss is a Newton city councilor and is one of six Democrats running to replace Joe Kennedy III who is challenging U.S. Sen. Ed Markey for his seat.
The other candidates are Becky Walker Grossman of Newton and David Cavell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey and Jesse Mermell, all of Brookline.
So far there are no Republican candidates.
The 4th District stretches from Newton and Brookline south to Fall River and includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Plainville and Wrentham.
The primary election is Sept. 15. The general election is Nov. 3.
