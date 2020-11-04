TAUNTON — Despite the near-impossible odds a Republican faces when running for office in Massachusetts, Fourth Congressional District candidate Julie Hall remained optimistic when she gathered with supporters and staff at The Pearl restaurant Tuesday night.
While a decided victory was predicted for her opponent, Democrat Jake Auchincloss, Hall refused to concede before leaving the restaurant at about 11:20 p.m.
“Heavens no,” said Hall, 62, when asked by a reporter if she was conceding. “My official position is I’m not a quitter; I go to the very end.”
The Associated Press called the race in Auchincloss’s favor at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. The 32-year-old Marine Corps veteran will fill the seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who came up short in his Senate bid.
Hall said earlier in the night “we may be home asleep before we know” the results.
When addressing the roughly 15 people gathered at the restaurant, Hall talked about the need for campaign finance reform.
“Something’s got to change [because] I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars” for my campaign, she said. “The everyday person needs the opportunity to represent their community.”
According to opensecrets.org, Auchincloss raised more than $2.5 million, as opposed to Hall, who raised about $120,000.
“When you’re running a grassroots campaign, you don’t have the money for staff,” said Seekonk resident and teacher Peter Hoogerzeil, 50, an advisor to Hall’s campaign. Hoogerzeil, like the rest of Hall’s staff, volunteered his time to work on her campaign.
Hall, a former Air Force colonel, said she knew that as a conservative in a largely liberal state, her potential path to victory would be paved by her military record and connection to the middle class.
She said that she and her family “struggled just like most of the people in this district struggle,” and that she is the best candidate to represent the Fourth Congressional District.
“If my opponent were to win, this district will be grossly misrepresented,” she maintained.
Hall also took aim at what she referred to as the “liberal media,” calling them Auchincloss’ “cheerleaders” and claiming they’re “toxic to the people of Massachusetts.”
Two of Hall’s longtime supporters and friends, Foxboro residents Diane and Jeff Harris, said they think Hall would be the best representative for residents in the state’s Fourth Congressional District.
Jeff Harris, 53, talked about her “long-time service to her country,” and his wife mentioned Hall’s commitment to faith, integrity, and sacrifice, and said she was particularly supportive of Hall’s pro-life stance.
