Capitol Riot Politics

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Jose Luis Magana/associated press file

On the third day of Jake Auchincloss’ first term in Congress, he walked across Capitol Hill and was struck by an image.

“It looked like a patrol base in Afghanistan,” with police and National Guardsmen at the ready, the Marine Corps veteran told The Sun Chronicle the day after the Jan. 6, 2001, riot. “We had to turn a citadel of democracy into a fortress.”

