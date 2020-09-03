FRANKLIN -- Newton city councilor Jake Auchincloss early Friday morning was declared the winner of the Democratic primary race for the 4th Congressional District seat.
Auchincloss defeated Brookline select board member Jesse Mermell by about 2,000 votes, election officials said about 1:30 a.m.
Auchincloss earlier Thursday had expanded his lead over Mermell, which at one time was only about 100 votes. The two candidates were still separated by less than a 1% margin Thursday, with Auchincloss's lead ranging from 1,500 to 1,700 votes.
Ballots were still being counted Thursday night in Franklin and two other communities in the district -- two days after the primary that saw an overflow of mailed ballots that overwhelmed cities and towns.
Franklin was the last community to report results; Newton and Wellesley also had uncounted ballots. However, 96 percent of precincts in the 34 cities and towns in the district had previously submitted vote totals, with Auchincloss winning in 25 communities.
In the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area, Auchincloss received 7,292 votes to Mermell’s 4,608.
A Suffolk Superior Court judge Wednesday approved a petition from Secretary of State William Galvin, who asked for more time for communities to count their ballots.
In fact, Galvin sent personnel from his office to Franklin where there were about 3,000 ballots that needed to be counted. The town clerk's office initially estimated that number would only be around 600, but Galvin's office indicated it early on had doubts about that number based on the number of requested mail-in ballots from residents.
Secretary of State office personnel conducted an inventory and found there were many more uncounted ballots in the town's eight precincts. They said it was simply an oversight that resulted in mailed ballots not brought from town hall to the poll to be counted Tuesday.
A town clerk from Hanover helped count the ballots Thursday.
Five other Democrats trailed Auchincloss and Mermell in what had been a crowded field to replace U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III. Auchincloss took about 22 percent of the overall votes for the seat.
And the outcome of the race could be delayed further.
Mermell has questioned the overall vote count, contending there may be uncounted ballots in additional cities and towns, and had not conceded as of Friday morning. She indicted Thursday she may ask for a recount.
A website, massrecount.org, included a recount petition for the district and the site said it was paid for by the Committee to Elect Jesse Mermell.
State law allows a campaign to file a petition by Friday for a district-wide recount if the margin between first and second place is within .5 %. Campaigns also can ask for more narrow recounts of specific precincts or city wards.
The winner at the Nov. 3 general election will face Republican Julie Hall of Attleboro, a former city councilor and Air Force veteran who defeated David Rosa on the Republican side Tuesday.
Kennedy vacated the office in his unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey.
