MANSFIELD — The area’s congressman will be visiting some local businesses Wednesday morning in advance of Small Business Saturday.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, will start with a visit at O-D Tool and Cutter Supply Co., followed by stops at Nadia’s Boutique and the Catman Cafe.
He will be joined by several members of the state Legislature, his press office announced Tuesday.
The will include state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Reps. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and Edward Philips, D-Sharon.
