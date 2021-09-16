U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss has a full schedule of weekend events in the area, starting on Friday.
Auchincloss, D-Newton, will start with an 8:30 a.m. tour of Bristol County Agricultural High School, which recently added a new science center to its Dighton campus.
Auchincloss will tour the facility with Superintendent Adele Sands.
At 10:45 he’s scheduled visit the reading program at Community School in North Attleboro with Principal Jeff Sposato and state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro.
Saturday, he’ll be in Foxboro from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for a “Community Meet and Greet” with state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro at the town’s senior center at 75 Central St. Outdoor seating will be provided.
Later in the day the congressman is slated to be at a donation drive for Afghan refugees at 11:30 a.m. at Attleboro High School. The drive will take place in the Bray Auditorium parking lot.
The Attleboro Council on Human Rights is coordinating the resource and supply donation drive for the refugees.
The group is in working with Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services to identify ways to assist refugees expected to arrive in Massachusetts.
On Sunday norning, Auchincloss will attend a number of events in Newton, including a seniors walk to end Alzheimer’s and the Tour de Newton 8th Annual Bike Ride Event.
He’ll be in Brockton Sunday afternoon to attend the Greek Food Festival with state Rep. Claire Cronin, D-Brockton.
