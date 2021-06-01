ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss took a walking tour of the city’s downtown Tuesday to learn more about its revitalization efforts and what he can do to help.
Earlier in the day he visited North Attleboro and Norton, and on Thursday he’s headed to Somerset.
What he found in Attleboro is a city center once dominated by the presence of factories that is being transformed slowly but surely into one dominated by residential structures.
Some structures are new, including the 136-unit apartment building going up on the corner of Wall and South Main streets.
And some are old, such as the buildings at 54 and 37 Union St., which will be renovated in shining new residential units.
More than 100 apartments will be developed in those two structures alone.
The aim is to create a population of patrons for downtown businesses and re-create what was once a thriving city center.
The tour was led by Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick and lasted about 90 minutes.
It touched on most of the major ongoing projects as well as visits to smaller ones, including the Burgundian restaurant on Park Street, which could be open in six to eight weeks, and another business called S.O.M. (State of Mind) Vibes Studio LLC, which is already open. It provides therapy designed to help individuals relieve themselves of stress and anxiety.
Mayor Paul Heroux was unable to take part due to a family emergency, but Jack Lank, president and CEO of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce; George Durante of Mass Development; state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; and state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, did attend for all or part of the tour.
Rick Correia, chairman of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, ARA member Jackie Romaniecki and the city Director of Planning and Development Gary Ayrassian also participated at the site of the city’s transit-oriented development zone on Riverfront Drive.
Auchincloss, who represents Attleboro and a number area communities as part of the 4th Congressional District, said he was impressed by the efforts.
“The city has tremendous economic potential,” he said at the end of the tour. “And it has the state and local leadership needed to capitalize on it.”
Auchincloss said he aims to advocate for any money that may be needed and to help with any intergovernmental problems that arise.
For example, Correia said the MBTA is “holding the ARA hostage” in a dispute about a proposed parcel swap on Riverfront.
Auchincloss asked Correia to provide specific information on the problem so that he can assist.
Being on the ground is the best way to learn the ground, Auchincloss said, referencing his experience as a U.S. Marine infantryman.
“We walked everywhere,” he said. “There’s no better way to continue to learn my district than by walking it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.