U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss went to bat for some projects in Sun Chronicle area communities Wednesday when he appeared before the House Appropriations Committee in Washington.
Among the priorities Auchincloss, D-Newton, said he discussed were: Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute, Manet Community Health Center Satellite Clinic in Attleboro, New Hope domestic violence shelter in Attleboro, North Attleboro’s Ten-Mile River dredging project to mitigate flooding, Norton’s wells 4,5,6 replacement and Plainville’s critical water needs.
The freshman congressman represents the 4th Congressional District.
