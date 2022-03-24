MANSFIELD — U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss will host a town hall meeting for area residents Saturday.
The Newton Democrat, whose 4th Congressional District includes all the communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area, will be at town hall, 6 Park Row, from noon to 1 p.m.
The event is aimed primarily at residents of Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro, the congressman’s office says.
Auchincloss will be discussing the recently passed government spending bill and taking questions from residents.
It will be the first stop for the freshman legislator in a series of sessions with local voters.
Auchincloss will also hold a session at Tautnon City Hall at 2 p.m., Saturday, and at Needham Town Hall Sunday at 4 p.m.
Auchincloss, who is running for re-election, currently has no opponent in the Democratic primary in December. Two announced Republican challengers, including Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor who ran against Auchincloss in 2020, have dropped out of the race.