After a record-breaking rainfall in July, precipitation got back to nearly the monthly normal in August but the heavy heat continued.
A total of 4.87 inches was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department, and that compares to a usual 4.2 inches for the month.
Rain was recorded on nine days, with the biggest one-day totals about an inch on four days, water department records show.
July saw a record 10.2 inches — nearly three times the average for the month.
Precipitation for the first eight months of the calendar year totals 34.27 inches. Last year that sum was 27.39 inches. Typical is 30.4 inches, city water department records indicate.
Of course, September has started off on the rainy side, with roughly 3 1/2 inches late last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
That’s just under the 4-inch average for the entire month.
As for temperatures in August, it was much warmer than normal.
The average daily high of 84 degrees compares to a usual 81. The highest temp was 96.
The average daily low temp was 66, with the normal 62. The lowest temp was 53, water department records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.