August continued the dry, hot summer, with near-record high temperatures and about half the rain the month usually sees.
The average daily high temperature was 84 degrees, which compares to a usual 81 and just missed the 10 highest average daily highs in the record books, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The highest temp was 94 around the middle of the month — one of seven days the thermometer reached into the 90s. Only nine other Augusts had more.
The average daily low was 65, which compares to a normal 62, and also just missed the Top 10 for highest average daily lows in the books.
The lowest temp was 50, and two days with lows of 78 and 77 had the highest low temps for those dates on record.
No surprise with the brown lawns that were a common sight until just recently, precipitation over nine days in August totaled just 2.05 inches, with the month typically seeing 4.2 inches.
Only 20 other Augusts were drier.
Precipitation for the first eight months of the calendar year totaled 27.39 inches, which compares to an average 30.41 inches.
