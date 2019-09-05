After a few months of unusually wet weather, August ended up bringing slightly below average rainfall.
Rain totaled just 3.87 inches for the month, according to the Attleboro Water Department. And most of that rain fell on three days, each totaling about an inch or more.
Average rain for August is 4.2 inches.
Also, there was just seven days that saw any precipitation, and that is on the low end for the month.
July had well above average rainfall, and while June was near average, many days saw at least some rain.
Precipitation for the first eight months of the year now totals 37.06 inches, which is about 7 inches above normal.
As for temperatures, they were about normal, coming on the heels of a July that was one of the hottest on record.
The average daily high in August was 82, which compares to a normal 81.
The highest temp was 92 Aug. 19 during a hot spell that nearly became the third heat wave of the summer — three straight days of 90-degree weather. There were two days in August hitting at least 90, both during the hot spell.
The average daily low was 63, which compares to a typical 62. The lowest temp was 49.
