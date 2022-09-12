Sweatt Beach Reopen
The Sweatt Beach on Lake Pearl in Wrentham was a popular spot for local children this past month as the heat continued to break weather records.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

With an eight-day heat wave, August weather was one for the record books.

The Attleboro Water Department reports that the month tied for the second warmest August since temperature records started being kept in 1940.