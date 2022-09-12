With an eight-day heat wave, August weather was one for the record books.
The Attleboro Water Department reports that the month tied for the second warmest August since temperature records started being kept in 1940.
The average daily high temperature was 86 degrees, which ties with six other years, the last in 2009. The record of 88 was in 2005.
The typical average high for August is 81.
The highest temp last month was 96 on four days, and only 11 other years had higher temps.
Twelve days reached at least 90, eight of them during the heat wave early in the month.
A heat wave is at least three straight days of at least 90 degrees, and only seven other heat waves in the record books were longer.
Just three other Augusts had more 90-degree days.
The average daily low was 65, which compares to a usual 62. The lowest temp was 55 three days.
As for rainfall, 3 of the the 4 inches came over two days at the end of the month, helping the area to start coming back from a drought that stretched to early July.
Normal rainfall for August is 4.2 inches.
August ended up tied with 2018 for the warmest on record in Providence, the National Weather Service said.
