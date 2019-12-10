ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Public Library will host author Alex Myers on Jan. 30 for a talk about his life as a transgender person and his female ancestor, Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man in the Revolutionary War.
The talk begins at 6:30 p.m.
Myers wrote about Sampson in his debut novel, "Revolutionary."
He will speak about the historical perspective on gender identity and how the understanding of gender in America has changed. Copies of the author's books will be available for purchase.
Registration is recommended for the free program. Register online using the “Calendar of Events” link on the library homepage at attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157.
The library is at 74 North Main St.
