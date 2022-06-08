Most people spend years trying to get that elusive first novel published, but Shelby Van Pelt not only got published very shortly after finishing her first book, she also made the New York Times Best Sellers list.
And, if you’d like to hear more about that directly from her, she will be at An Unlikely Story Bookstore in Plainville at 7 p.m. Friday to share her story.
It all started with a creative writing class story she wrote based on a real-life event that happened in New Zealand in 2016 about Inky the Octopus.
Inky was a small but very determined octopus, about the size of a soccer ball, who managed to escape from the tank he had been placed in at the National Aquarium of New Zealand. After repeatedly ramming the glass walls of his cage, he finally managed to slip through a small gap at the top of the tank and disappear into the sea by way of a drainpipe.
A few months after seeing the video, Van Pelt said she was taking a creative writing class and got a writing prompt to write from an animal’s perspective.
“So, I thought, I’m going to write about that octopus,” she said. “I’m going to write from the perspective of being inside the tank, of being so frustrated that he has to be in captivity — because he’s so smart!”
It turns out that octopi are known for their strength, dexterity and intelligence, and Van Pelt was so impressed with Inky that she later started writing a book about a giant Pacific octopus she created and called Marcellus, whom she endowed with some impressive traits all his own.
“I thought this would be a fun character to write,” she said. “I hadn’t done a lot of creative writing, but I had been thinking about it. I had left my consulting career, and my husband and I were thinking about starting a family, and I was kind of at that in-between stage of, what am I going to do with my life?”
“Marcellus the Octopus is just this total curmudgeon, total snarky, judgey character, and that was what kind of came to me,” Van Pelt said.
But, she didn’t stop there in creating the character of Marcellus. She added a secondary character, Tova Sullivan, a widow who worked nights at the fictitious Sowell Bay Aquarium. She was the only human worthy of Marcellus’s friendship and the special powers he possessed that would come to help reunite Tova with her long-lost son.
From there, she said she worked on the story a little bit off and on for a few years and then decided a couple of years ago that she was going to try to finish it and do something with it.
“That’s when I had to come up with all the human characters, make an actual story and plot, and I had to learn a lot about writing,” Van Pelt said. “I didn’t have any formal training, especially for writing a novel or short stories or whatever else.”
But, as it turned out, she didn’t need any formal training.
“I got very, very lucky, and I got in touch with an agent pretty quickly, and after that everything moved very quickly.”
And, right now, she says she is looking forward to her event Friday evening where she will discuss her novel “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” She will be accompanied by her 8-year-old daughter Annika, her 6-year-old son Axel and her parents, Meridith and John Ellis, who reside in Attleboro.
“I’m really looking forward to being at the Unlikely Story event,” she said. “I love just talking to people. One of my favorite things about this book is how I feel like it has connected people, which was kind of unexpected on my part but because it is a book that has kind of this intergenerational and interspecies relationships.”