SEEKONK – The slaying of a man at his apartment at Greenbriar Village is the first murder in town in decades and is believed to be an isolated incident, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said Saturday.
Authorities have released little information since 66-year-old Joseph Housley was found shot to death inside his apartment at 101 Forsythe Circle Tuesday night.
The slaying, believed to be the first in town since the late 1970s, is under investigation by state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office and local detectives. No arrests have been made.
“The Massachusetts State Police and the district attorney have been working diligently to solve this crime,” Isabella said in a statement.
“At this time,” Isabella said, “we feel this is an isolated incident which does not pose a danger to the public at large.”
The chief added, “We greatly appreciate your patience and support while our work continues.”
Police responded to the large apartment complex just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about possible gunshots fired.
Police found Housley, a former Rehoboth resident, in his apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The slaying is believed to be the first since 1979 when a hotel clerk, Margaret Pizio, 35, the mother of four children, was killed while working at the former Susse Chalet hotel on Route 6.
Her murder remains unsolved, but the district attorney’s office last year revived the investigation in that case and other unsolved crimes hoping advances in DNA technology and a new look at evidence will lead to suspects.
