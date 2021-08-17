NORTON — Local police and fire officials assisted by their regional and state counterparts conducted a wide ranging search Tuesday for a missing local resident.
The 11-hour search was the second done this week for Shannon Dolan, 38, of Reservoir Street, according to Police Lt. Todd Jackson.
Local police and fire coordinated a ground and water search in the area of Elm and Reservoir streets with the help of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, the state police K9 unit and dive team, state environmental police, the Auburn fire department, and dogs from the Massachusetts Canine Recovery Team.
Jackson said the searchers combed the area from 5 a.m. to about 4 p,m. On Monday, local police and fire officials were helped by the Metro-Lec Marine Unit, as well as the Auburn Fire Department’s cadaver dog, searching parts of the Norton Reservoir for a few hours.
Authorities used boats, an underwater remote-operated vehicle, drones, canines, as well as other special equipment but did not find Dolan, Jackson said.
He was reported missing on Aug. 2 but hasn’t been seen since the end of May, according to Jackson.
Following the initial missing person report, an all-day search was conducted of his home and the surrounding area, opening an investigation into his whereabouts, Jackson said.
Police also made a public appeal for information on social media.
Police are urging anyone with any information to call Norton police at 508-285-3311.
