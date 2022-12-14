REHOBOTH -- Authorities have released the name of the 54-year-old Attleboro man who died Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth in a single-vehicle crash on Route 118.
He was identified by the Bristol District Attorney's Office late Wednesday afternoon as Steven Lacombe.
Rehoboth police received a 911 call at around 3 p.m. from an employee at the Attleboro-Rehoboth Building Supply store who stated that a van had rear-ended a parked flatbed truck across the street from his business, according to the DA's statement.
When first responders arrived on scene, they located five injured victims, including the driver, all of whom were taken to an area hospital. The sixth victim, Lacombe, who was seated in the rear passenger’s side seat, was declared dead at the scene.
During the initial preliminary investigation, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were all Massachusetts Department of Mental Health patients who were being drivenfrom their day care facility in Taunton to the group home they reside at in Attleboro.
The driver of the Toyota Sienna is a 67-year-old Providence man who had been working for as a livery driver for the past six years for the department of mental health.
His name was not released.
All of the injured individuals are expected to survive.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling north on Route 118 in the vicinity of 44 Park St. when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck the back of a flatbed truck which was parked and unoccupied off the roadway. There was no initial evidence the driver applied his brakes prior to impact, according to the district attorney's office.
The crash remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Rehoboth police and the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
No criminal charges were immediately filed.