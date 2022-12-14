rehoboth crash park tremont 12-13-22

Police block traffic Tuesday afternoon after a fatal crash on Route 118 in Rehoboth near the Attleboro line.

 REHOBOTH FIRE DEPARTMENT

REHOBOTH -- Authorities have released the name of the  54-year-old Attleboro man who died Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth in a single-vehicle crash on Route 118.

He was identified by the Bristol District Attorney's Office late Wednesday afternoon as Steven Lacombe.