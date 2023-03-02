Plainville police cruiser

PLAINVILLE -- William Murry, 46, of Plainville was identified by authorities Thursday as the pedestrian struck and killed by a car as he walked along Taunton Street early Wednesday night.

The victim was walking near the intersection of Shepardsville Drive about 7 p.m. when he was struck by a driver of a Honda Accord, David Traub, spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, said.