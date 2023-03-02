PLAINVILLE -- William Murry, 46, of Plainville was identified by authorities Thursday as the pedestrian struck and killed by a car as he walked along Taunton Street early Wednesday night.
The victim was walking near the intersection of Shepardsville Drive about 7 p.m. when he was struck by a driver of a Honda Accord, David Traub, spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, said.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene, alerted police, and remained on scene, he said.
First responders found the victim suffering from serious trauma and provided immediate first aid. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro but didn’t survive his injuries, Traub said.
No charges have been issued against the driver as the investigation of the accident is ongoing, officials said.
Plainville police are being assisted in the investigation by members of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section of the Massachusetts State Police and the Motor Vehicle Homicide/Major Collision Unit of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.