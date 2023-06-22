ATTLEBORO -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that erupted in a small vacant house early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. at 9 Pond St. North off Read Street.
Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said it started in a corner of the living room in the single-story ranch-style house.
“We consider it highly suspicious,” he said.
The house has been vacant for some time, has no utilities and has fallen into disrepair, he said.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the living room but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the house.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 1½ hours, Birch said, and no one was reported injured fighting the blaze.
The damage was estimated at at least $50,000.
City records show it has been owned by Santander Bank in Wilmington, Del., since 2020. It is currently assessed at $194,400.
The fire is being investigated by local firefighters and police and state police assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
