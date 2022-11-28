Foxboro pedestrian fatal

Foxboro Police officers at the scene of a fatal accident Saturday morning involving a pedestrian near the intersection Cocasset and Oak streets.

 DAVID CURRAN / for the sun chronicle

FOXBORO -- The local man who died after being struck by an SUV over the weekend was identified Monday as 57-year-old Michael Shaw.

Shaw was jogging on Cocasset Street near the intersection of Oak Street when the accident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.

