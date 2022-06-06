NORFOLK — Local police and school officials reponded Monday to alleged violent threats made by a male juvenile outside of the Freeman-Kennedy School.
At about 4 p.m., a staff member at the school allegedly witnessed and overheard the juvenile, who approached students who were outside the school and made violent threats, officials said in a news release.
Staff members immediately led all students inside and contacted Norfolk police, who quickly identify the juvenile and contacted him and his parents soon after.
The juvenile, who was not identified, is undergoing a medical evaluation, officials said.
"An initial investigation determined there appears to be no imminent threat against the school or students, but the incident remains under active investigation by Norfolk Police," the release said. "Whether criminal charges are warranted remains under investigation as well."
"I am grateful that Norfolk Public Schools staff reacted immediately to this incident, and that they were able to provide us with information that enabled investigators to quickly identify the juvenile involved," said Police Chief Charles Stone. "We will continue our investigation and our priority is to ensure the safety of our schools and students."
Norfolk Public Schools will make school adjustment counselors and mental health staff available on Tuesday to any staff members or students who need support.
Police will also maintain a "visible presence" in and around town schools for the remaining week of the school year. A Norfolk Police Department School Resource Officer already splits time between schools in the district.
"We recognize in light of current events that this kind of incident can be frightening for students and their families, so I want to assure the entire Norfolk community that we are working closely with police in regard to this incident and ensuring our schools are both safe, and an environment where students can focus on learning instead of being fearful," said schools Superintendent Ingrid Allardi. "We immediately took appropriate measures to respond when these threats were made today, and I want to commend the staff members who were involved for their efforts."
The school educates students in grades 3-6.
Schools nationwide have been on heightened alert of late due to the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.