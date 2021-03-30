ATTLEBORO — A man whose body was found at the construction site of the new high school Tuesday morning took his own life, authorities said.
The body of the 46-year-old man was discovered on the ground at the base of the building by the construction foreman just after 6:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.
The man, who left a suicide note, lived in North Providence but has family in Attleboro, authorities said.
“There is no foul play. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The body was taken by the state Medical Examiner to perform an autopsy as part of the investigation into the death, according to the district attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.