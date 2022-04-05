FOXBORO -- Authorities say a 62-year-old Rhode Island man suffered a medical episode before crashing a 15-foot U-Haul box truck into a parked car Tuesday morning, fatally injuring him.
Rescue workers attempted to revive the man before he was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead, police and fire officials said.
The name of the victim, an Exeter resident, was not immediately released pending notification of family.
The crash was reported just after 6:15 a.m.
Deputy Police Chief Richard Noonan said the man was driving on Winter Street and went through the intersection at Elm Street and up an embankment.
The truck then went back across Elm Street into the driveway of 12 Elm, where it struck a parked car, Noonan said.
The impact pushed the car into a shed and the truck continued into a tree in the yard.