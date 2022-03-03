ATTLEBORO -- A convicted drug dealer arrested this week on federal drug trafficking charges sought treatment for a gunshot wound at Sturdy Memorial Hospital six weeks ago, authorities said Thursday.
Anthony Shukri Nelson, 41, of Pawtucket, did not cooperate with police about the circumstances of the wound. But information from his cellphone was given to the FBI investigating Nelson’s alleged drug business, according to authorities and court records.
Nelson was arrested Tuesday in Pawtucket after allegedly selling methamphetamine and cocaine laced with fentanyl to an informant on more than one occasion in that city, authorities said.
He was ordered detained in federal custody following an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence. No plea was entered.
On at least three occasions last month, authorities allege, Nelson sold a total of 37 grams of meth and 11.5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl in transactions that were video and audio recorded.
During a search of the Pawtucket residence Nelson shares with his girlfriend, authorities say they seized about 225 grams of cocaine containing fentanyl and more than $23,750 in cash.
Nelson, who has previous drug trafficking convictions in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, was on probation at the time of his arrest Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
In Attleboro, Nelson and his girlfriend went to Sturdy on the afternoon of Jan. 21 to get treatment for a gunshot wound to his left hand, according to city police and court records.
Nelson did not cooperate with Attleboro detectives. His cellphone was seized and a search warrant was obtained for the device. The data extracted was given to the FBI, according to an affidavit by Special Agent Caolan Scott.
Attleboro Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said the pair gave conflicting statements about how and where Nelson suffered the injury.
“It remains under investigation,” Cook said.
Nelson was convicted in 2001 for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine in Milford. He was sentenced to five years in prison but the sentence was reduced a year later to three years, according to court records.
Nelson was previously sentenced to serve five years of a 10-year prison term in Rhode Island on drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
He now faces charges of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine and drug trafficking. No plea was entered, according to court records.
The charges came after an investigation by the FBI’s Rhode Island Safe Streets Gang Task Force, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.