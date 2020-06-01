ATTLEBORO -- Authorities searched Cranberry Pond Monday after a resident spotted a car at the bottom submerged in mud.
State police divers searched the rusted vehicle in the South Attleboro pond but found no human remains, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
City police and firefighters were called to the pond shortly after 11 a.m. after the resident spotted the car in about 8 feet of water and marked the location with a water bottle.
The visibility in the water is poor and the bottom is heavy with silt and mud, Heagney said, adding that the car has "been in there for a long, long, long time."
The vehicle is a two-door older model car but it was not possible to determine its make, he said.
When the state police divers attempted to open the doors of the vehicle, it was so rusty the pieces disintegrated, Heagney said.
There are no plans to remove the vehicle, the chief said.
City firefighters went out on the pond from an area behind a condominium complex at Deerfield Road and Holly Street before the state police divers arrived.
The polluted pond is bound by Pond, Bacon and Leedham streets and a neighborhood off Mendon Road that includes Deerfield Road and Holly Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.