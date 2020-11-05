SEEKONK — Margaret Pizio testified against men arrested in two robberies that occurred over two years while she was working the night desk shift at the Susse Chalet hotel on Route 6.
The 35-year-old mother of four young children was waiting to testify against two others in a third robbery when she was found stabbed and bludgeoned to death behind the hotel counter on Aug. 20, 1979.
The two men suspected of the third robbery were in jail for other crimes at the time of the killing, according to a Sun Chronicle report published a day after it occurred.
Authorities say there have been persons of interest in the grisly crime over the years, but no one has ever been charged and Pizio’s killing has remained unsolved. Now, state and local police hope to change that.
Police and investigators with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office have put new eyes on the case and hope advances in DNA technology will help solve the crime.
The DA’s Unsolved Unit, state police and a local detective are reviewing all of the physical evidence collected in the case for testing and retesting.
They are also tracking down witnesses and persons of interest and pursuing any leads that develop.
A resident of the Riverside section of East Providence, Pizio was divorced for about a year at the time of her death. She was working two other jobs in addition to her 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. stint at the Susse Chalet, now a Quality Inn.
In interviews with The Sun Chronicle, her family is hoping a suspect will be apprehended and a motive established to give them closure and answers they have sought for 41 years.
Beth Pizio, who was 8 when the crime occurred, said her mother was hard-working and religious.
“Having to work three jobs, including a night shift, was hard on her and she could be short-tempered because of it. But I also remember a lot of sweet moments, like lying in her lap in church and her stroking my hair,” Pizio, now 50, said in an interview with The Sun Chronicle.
After church, her mother used to take her to yard sales to buy a trinket, or to pick blueberries on the side of the road during the summer, said Pizio, who works in book publishing in New York City.
In the 1970s, it wasn’t easy for a divorced woman from a traditional marriage with the man as the bread winner to find herself in the job market with no experience and few skills. But Beth Pizio said her mother did the best she could.
“Things were rough but she tried to make them fun,” Beth said.
On nights when her mother worked the overnight shift at the hotel, Pizio said her grandfather stayed the night and babysat them. Her oldest brother, Her oldest child, Ed Pizio Jr., lived with their father.
According to a Sun Chronicle report on Aug. 21, 1979, police found Margaret Pizio’s body behind the counter about 8 a.m. The receipts were missing, there was no sign of forced entry or a struggle and the guests heard nothing, according to the report.
One veteran investigator at the time told The Sun Chronicle the bloody crime scene was the most brutal one he had seen in 17 years in law enforcement.
“There is someone out there who knows who did this and there is someone out there who hasn’t been caught. It’s a creepy thought,” Beth Pizio said.
Although robbery was one avenue police were pursing as a motive at the time, authorities say all possibilities are being looked at.
After the slaying, the children moved in with their father, Ed Pizio Sr., who was living in Warwick with his son Ed, his new wife and her two children.
In addition to the pain of suddenly losing her mother in a horrific crime, Beth Pizio said she had to adjust to leaving her friends in Riverside in addition to changing schools.
Her older brother Ed, who is now 54 and a father, said losing a parent can only be compared to the pain of losing a child.
“It was difficult for us as it would be for anybody,” he said. “It’s never easy to lose a parent.”
Ed Pizio Sr., who is now 77, said he moved the family to Florida around 1982 where his new wife had family and where he still lives.
He said he was working at Walco Electric in Providence when he got a phone call about his ex-wife’s death. He initially thought the coroner was talking about his new wife, who was in the hospital at the time recovering from knee surgery.
Pizio said he believed his ex-wife’s murder had something to do with her religious or political activities rather than a robbery because her killing was so brutal.
He said she had strong beliefs and wrote to politicians among others, and she spoke out against movies she thought were inappropriate.
“I think somebody just got mad at what she was doing,” Pizio said. “Why the brutality? It seemed like they were out to get her.”
The Pizios said they are happy authorities are taking a fresh look at the homicide. They hope the new push to find who was responsible will provide them with answers if someone is brought to justice.
“All my life it’s been a huge question mark. It had a tremendous impact. It would be nice to know what happened,” Beth Pizio said.
Ed Pizio Jr. is urging anyone who may know something about his mother’s killing to come forward.
“If there’s someone out there who thinks they know something that may be helpful, we encourage them to come forward. It’s never too late,” he said.
Seekonk interim Police Chief David Enos said Detective Matthew Gardner is working with state police and the district attorney’s office on the investigation.
The police chief said he is hoping a “new set of eyes” will turn up leads in the case.
While Enos said advances in technology and DNA testing can help lead to a suspect, he added it is important for anyone who knows anything about the murder to come forward.
“Technology is great but nothing substitutes for what people know. That’s why we’re trying to reach out for help,” Enos said.
Over time, according to the chief, people who may know something about a crime may lose the fear they once had about reporting something or may want to “get it off their chest.”
Authorities are asking anyone with information about Pizio’s death to contact state police Lt. Ann Marie Robertson at 508-961-1918, the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Cases Tip Line at 855-MA-SOLVE (855-627-6583) or by taking advantage of the district attorney’s anonymous text-a-tip program.
To anonymously text a tip, send the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637). Then just text the tip.
You can also submit a web-based anonymous tip by going to the Bristol County DA’s unsolved cases website, bristolda.com/prosecution/unsolved-cases. Click on the hyperlink for Submit a Tip.
The tip programs are anonymous and your personal information will never be seen by investigators or anyone else, according to the DA.
