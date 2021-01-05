REHOBOTH -- The average homeowner in town is paying about $5,600 in property taxes this budget year, $168 more than last year.
At the recent annual tax hearing that followed the long-delayed Dec. 1 annual town meeting, selectmen followed the recommendation of the assessor's office and voted for a single tax rate of $13.24 per $1,000 assessed valuation. That compares to last year's tax rate of $13.12.
This year, the average home in town is assessed at of an average $423,042 Last year, it was $414,017 and the owner paid a total tab of about $5,432.
This year was an interim property revaluation one. A full revaluation was conducted last year and is done every five years as required by state law.
There was no serious consideration of going with separate tax rates for homes and businesses as many area communities have because the town doesn't have enough commercial property.
Tax bills were recently mailed out, with due dates of Feb. 1 for the third quarter and May 3 for the fourth quarter.
Bills for the first two quarters of the fiscal year that started July 1 were estimated bills that were already due.
The total value of property in town is $2,062,364,060, climbing over the $2 billion mark for the first time. Single family homes account for $1.65 billion of the total, according to the assessor's office.
The number of homes in town has climbed from 3,852 to 3,908 in the past year.
