NORTON — The owner of an average home in town will be paying about $300 more in property taxes for this fiscal year compared to last year.
Select board members, with input from assessors, recently held the annual tax hearing and voted to keep a single tax rate for homes and businesses.
The estimated tax rate, which has to be approved by the state Department of Revenue, comes in at $14.27 per $1,000 assessed valuation. Last year’s rate was $14.93.
The average single-family home is now valued at $422,532, and the owner would pay an estimated tax bill of $6,030 — an increase of $312 from last year, said Denise Ellis, director of assessing.
Last year, the average $382,978 home had a $5,718 tax bill, which was up about $200 from the previous year.
Tax bills have risen fairly consistently over the last few years until this year. Two years ago, the average homeowner also paid about $200 more in taxes than the prior year.
The owner of an average $323,300 condominium, which compares to last year’s $300,670 assessment, would pay $4,614. Last year their tax bill was $4,489, meaning a typical condo owner would only see a $125 hike.
For businesses, the average value is $1.027 million, an increase from $985,685 last year, and that tax bill would climb from $14,716 to $14,659.
Select board members agreed it isn’t time to move to separate tax rates for homes and businesses, as many area communities have, until the town gets more business.
Residential property makes up 81.87% of the tax base, with commercial, industrial and personal property the remaining 18.13%.
Usually cities and towns with split tax rates have 20% or more of their tax base from business.
Also, select board members want to keep attracting business and have pointed out separate rates that usually shift the tax burden from homes to businesses can discourage new business. On top of that, business is still strained by the pandemic.
Board members in recent years have agreed, though, the town should be moving to separate rates in the coming years to alleviate the tax burden on homeowners.
An incentive toward that goal is a second business park that is being built in town off Interstate 495.
The top 10 taxpayers in Norton, no surprise, are businesses, with pharmaceutical firm Alnylam the biggest, paying just over $1 million.
Tax bills are expected to be mailed out by the end of the month and are due around Feb. 1
They will be for the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year that started July 1. The first two bills were estimated tax bills and were already due.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
