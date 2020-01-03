REHOBOTH — Average homeowners in town are going to see their tax bill jump about $222 over last year.
Owners of homes valued at the average of about $354,593 home will be paying $4,652.
Last year, owners of a $337,970 home (the average for 2019) paid about $4,430.
The tax rate of $13.12 per $1,000 assessed value is up 1 cent from last year.
Bills are going out in the mail following selectmen recently holding the town’s annual tax public hearing where it was decided to stick with one tax rate for homes and businesses instead of going with a dual rate as many communities have.
Assessors asked for a single rate as the town is limited with the amount of business it has.
This year was a full revaluation year.
Due to numerous questions from residents pertaining to the recent assessors’ revaluation notice, finance committee Chairman Michael Deignan in mid-December presented a “Property Taxes 101” informational session at the senior center.
The informational session was recorded for playback on Rehoboth TV Channel 9.
Third quarter bills are due Feb. 1 and fourth quarter bills are due May 1.
The total valuation of property in town is $1.927 billion.
