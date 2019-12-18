SEEKONK — Property tax bills should be in the mail by the end of the year, and the owner of an average $361,600 home can expect to pay about $250 more than last year.
That homeowner faces a bill of about $4,750, compared to roughly $4,500 last year.
That average home assessment is up from last year’s $346,000. This year was an interim adjustment year for valuations whereas last year was a full revaluation, Town Assessor Theodora Gabriel said.
Last year, the typical tax bill jumped about $175.
Selectmen recently held the town’s annual tax public hearing, deciding to shift the tax burden toward business.
This year’s residential tax rate is $13.17 per $1,000 assessed valuation, which compares to last year’s $13.06.
The business rate is $28.87, up from last year’s $28.79. The rate for personal property, which is business equipment, is $28.80, an increase from $28.73.
Selectmen also approved a small business exemption.
The first two tax payments for this budget year that began July 1 were already due and were estimated bills.
Tax bills for the third quarter will be due Feb. 3.
