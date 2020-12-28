WRENTHAM — The typical homeowner is paying nearly $7,000 in property taxes this year.
Selectmen, with assistance from assessors, recently held the annual tax hearing.
The owner of an average home assessed at $487,136 faces a total tax tab of $6,854, according to Principal Assessor Ann MacCarthy.
The typical home was valued last year at $478,000, and the owner paid about $6,812 in taxes.
This year was a full revaluation year for properties — something now required by the state every five years, with interim adjustments other years.
Selectmen decided to shift the tax burden slightly from the business property side to homeowners, but the difference remains close to last year.
The tax rates are $14.07 per $1,000 assessed valuation for homes, $17.42 for commercial/industrial property, and $17.38 for personal property (business equipment).
Last year’s rates were $14.25 for homes and $18.39 for business.
The estimated tax bill increase for homes doesn’t include the impact of the Community Preservation Act, which brings a 1 percent surcharge.
The CPA raises money for open space and historical preservation, affordable housing and recreation. The first $100,000 of a home’s value is exempt.
Selectmen also voted to continue a small tax break for small businesses valued at $1 million or less and with fewer than 10 full-time employees that exempts 10 percent of their value from taxation. About 20 qualify out of over 250 local businesses.
Tax bills should be mailed out by the end of the month, with the third quarter payment due Feb. 1. The previous two payments for this fiscal year that started July 1 were estimated tax bills.
Valuation of property in town is residential, $1,979,999,489; commercial/industrial, $418,042,489; and personal property, $79,666,500.
Some of the new tax growth includes Ledgeview, the expansive residential and commercial development being built off Route 1 and Madison Street.
