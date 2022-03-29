NORTH ATTLEBORO — Life just keeps getting better for little Axel, the 4-month-old puppy who was abandoned on the side of a road last month on the eve of a snowstorm.
The puppy, who is now in good health after being treated for mange and malnutrition, is up for adoption and has also become the unofficial mascot of the North Attleboro Police Department.
The Chihuahua was left in a pet container in woods along Draper Avenue on the eve of a big storm last month and spent two days in the cold without food and water. A woman walking her dogs heard the pup’s whimpers and took him to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter where he was cleaned up, fed and treated.
Since then, Axel has recovered and has been working with police to help those in need. He attended a children’s book drive the police department held Saturday.
“Axel had a great day meeting new people including a local author who generously donated some of her own books,” police said on their Facebook page.
The puppy was also on hand last weekend to see police and fire dispatchers being trained in CPR. “Axel attended watching them perform their Adult/Child/Infant CPR skills,” police said.
Meanwhile, Dominique A. Scott, 24, of Pawtucket, was arraigned last week in Attleboro District Court on a felony charge of animal cruelty. Police say she was the one who abandoned the puppy on the side of the road.
Scott pleaded innocent and is free on her own recognizance.