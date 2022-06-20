NORTH ATTLEBORO — Axel, the community mascot, has had a doggie DNA test.
The 7-month-old dog, who has become a local celebrity since he was found abandoned in a snowstorm in February, is actually a Chihuahua mix.
He is 51.2 % Chihuahua, 17.2% miniature Pinscher, 11.4% super mutt, 10.7% Yorkshire terrier and 9.5% toy fox terrier to be exact, according to the results of the DNA test obtained by Officer Julie Lowe.
When Lowe adopted Axel in April, he was named the community mascot and has made the rounds at schools, the senior citizen center and several town events.
He also serves as a comfort dog to children and others at the police station experiencing traumatic situations.
Axel was named and nursed back to good health by Animal Control Office Felicia Camara after being discovered on the side of Draper Avenue in late February. He was abandoned on Feb. 24 and left outside in a snowstorm and freezing temperatures for about 46 hours.
A 24-year-old Pawtucket woman, Dominique A. Scott, was arrested after an investigation by Lowe. Scott has pleaded innocent to a felony charge of cruelty to animals. Her case is awaiting trial.