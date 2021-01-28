The coldest weather of the winter season has swept into the area, with the thermometer plunging into the single digits but feeling below zero with the wind.
Early Friday morning was forecast to bottom out at 5 degrees but feel like minus-13, according to The Weather Network.
With the frigid weather predicted to last through the weekend, state and local fire officials are offering tips to prevent pipes from freezing and how to safely thaw frozen ones.
“We’re about to get some bitter cold weather which brings the risk of frozen pipes. It is important keep a bad situation from getting any worse. Many people cause fires trying to thaw frozen pipes,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said.
When the weather is very cold outside, let the water drip from faucets with pipes in outside walls. Running water through the pipe — even at a trickle — helps prevent pipes from freezing.
Opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors will allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing, the state and local chiefs said.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman recommends residents know where the water service shut-off valve is located so you can use it if a pipe bursts.
Keeping the thermostat set to the same temperature day and night may cost a little more, but it can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst, Ostroskey said.
If you are going away during a cold spell, leave the heat set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees, he said.
When thawing pipes, never use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or other open flame devices. A blowtorch can make water in a frozen pipe boil and cause the pipe to explode, Ostroskey said.
If only a trickle of water comes out when you turn on the faucet, you probably have a frozen pipe.
To thaw it, keep the faucet open and apply heat to the section of pipe you suspect is frozen using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer or wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water, the fire marshal said. Running water through the pipe will help melt more ice.
If you are unable to locate the frozen area, call a licensed plumber, Ostroskey said.
Be careful using space heaters to warm up areas near pipes and plug the devices directly into wall outlets, he said.
Gusty winds may also cause power failures so Coleman recommends residents check their emergency kits for working batteries, lights and a radio.
Friday is forecast to top out at 18 degrees but feel like 3, with a mix of sun and clouds and some flurries.
Saturday morning should plunge to 3, with a wind chill of minus-11 before temps rise to 18 during the day. Even then the feel-like temp will be 9, and overnight the thermometer should fall to 2 below, The Weather Network said.
Sunday is slated to reach a high of 23 and low of 10 at night before temperatures rebound Monday and Tuesday into the mid-30s, though snow is expected both days.
