NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Growing up, he will certainly have quite the tale to tell of where he was born.
A baby of a former local couple was delivered on a highway in Maine last Monday morning.
The highway birth was reported by Fox News in Bangor, Maine, and the couple alerted The Sun Chronicle to the story in an email sent Saturday.
Benjamin Matthew Gould was born on Interstate 95 in Old Town as his father, Ben Gould, raced down the highway with his wife, Jocelyn Steeves-Gould.
Steeves-Gould said she told her husband her water broke, and moments after that the baby arrived as her husband assisted with the delivery with one hand and continued driving with his other hand to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
His wife insisted he keep driving to the hospital but Gould managed a 911 call where he was also told to keep driving as it was only a few miles to the medical center.
Hospital staff even used Gould's cellphone to photograph the baby and parents when they arrived in their pickup truck.
Little Benjamin clocked in at 6 pounds and 7 ounces, and he and his mother are reported by the new father to be "doing great."
The couple, who have two other children, both girls, had move moved from North Attleboro to Millinocket, Maine in September 2016, they told The Sun Chronicle.
Old Town, a city, and Millinocket, a town, are located in Penobscot County, Maine north of Bangor.
Gould works at Millinocket Fabrication & Machine.
