attleboro possum

Baby opossums were pulled from their mother's pouch and brought to a wildlife rehabilitation facility after the mother was killed by a car in Attleboro. (submitted)

ATTLEBORO -- Thanks to the city's animal control officer Butch Keefer and a community of caring individuals, nine opossum babies are alive and thriving today.

Their mother was killed by a car near Brookhaven Apartments in Attleboro last week. The babies miraculously survived in her pouch.

