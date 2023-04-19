ATTLEBORO -- Thanks to the city's animal control officer Butch Keefer and a community of caring individuals, nine opossum babies are alive and thriving today.
Their mother was killed by a car near Brookhaven Apartments in Attleboro last week. The babies miraculously survived in her pouch.
Neighbors called the animal control department and Keefer removed all of the babies from the mother's pouch. They were then transported to Nature's Nurse Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Franklin.
According to Stacey Cobb, who runs the center, the babies are doing pretty well.
“It took a village to save these babies,” animal advocate Roxanne Houghton of Attleboro said.
